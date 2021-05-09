After a decade with the Idaho Press as a reporter and editor, Managing Editor Holly Beech is departing the newspaper for a new role with the Idaho Office for Refugees. “It’s hard to leave the Idaho Press team,” Beech said. “It’s a really amazing group of people. They’ve supported me and had so much faith in me. I’m grateful for what I’ve learned and what I’ve been able to do.”
Beech, 31, began working with the Idaho Press — then the Idaho Press-Tribune — as a reporter in 2011, shortly after graduating from Northwest Nazarene University with a degree in journalism, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. A Nampa native, Beech said she “grew up on this paper.”
