Define American and the Idaho Press want to change the way Idaho talks about immigrants. The two organizations joined forces on Feb. 1 to host a community storytelling workshop with about a dozen storytellers from unique backgrounds. The participants were asked to talk about how their personal or family immigration story informs the way they think about American and Idaho culture and identity.
On Monday, the videos created by these storytellers will be launched at Idahopress.com, starting with Raquel Reyes, who grew up in Wilder and shares a touching story about her husband and his long-overdue reunion with his mother. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com about this project, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.