.Expect Record setting rainfall today across the region
associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. This will
likely produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Up to 1.5" of rainfall is possible this morning
especially across Harney and Malhuer Counties in Oregon and the
Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho, including the following
areas, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee Mountains,
Southwest Highlands and Upper Treasure Valley. Portions of
southeast Oregon, including the following areas, Harney County,
Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of
creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is gearing up for a major shift in how it provides behavioral health services, which includes mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Ross Edmunds and other officials provided an update to the Board of Health and Welfare on Thursday about the state’s move to a new managed care provider for behavioral health services.
Idaho’s behavioral health plan, which is overseen by a third-party managed care organization, has only covered outpatient services for Medicaid services. Inpatient behavioral health services are only covered under Idaho Medicaid’s fee-for-service model.
In July, Idaho awarded a new $1.2 billion managed care contract to Magellan Health, slated to go into effect in March. This organization will oversee how treatment of mental health and substance use disorders are provided throughout the state for those on Medicaid, with private insurance and without insurance.
“So it’s a pretty significant change in the state,” Edmunds said.
Edmunds told the board Thursday that the division is reorganizing to prepare for this change, moving away from providing services directly.
