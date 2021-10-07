Idaho has passed another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, with the state Department of Health & Welfare reporting that the number of Idahoans who have died from COVID-19 surpassed the 3,000 mark on Wednesday, hitting 3,040. “That’s a staggering and sobering number,” said Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and a member of the state’s coronavirus working group. “Not all of them are deaths that cold have been prevented, but a lot of them could have been. And it’s just, it’s a shame.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, "The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Idaho is frankly too high. It makes me incredibly sad because those are moms and dads and siblings and sons and daughters, and families throughout the state mourn their losses. I mourn with them. And I also want to encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated. It’s your best protection against this unpredictable disease."
According to rankings of state death rates compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Idaho as of Wednesday ranked 37th among the states for its deaths per 100,000 population from COVID-19, at 1,638 deaths per 100,000. The highest death rate was in Mississippi, at 3,292 deaths per 100,000 population; lowest, ranking 52nd among the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, was Vermont, at 525. Two of Idaho’s neighbors, Oregon and Utah, are among the states with the lowest death rates; Oregon ranks 47th, with 912 deaths per 100,000 population; while Utah ranks 48th with 911. Nationwide, the United States is showing a death rate per 100,000 from COVID-19 of 2,142.
However, Pate noted that more than 20% of Idaho’s deaths have come just in the weeks since Sept. 1. According to state figures, more than 23% of Idaho’s COVID-19 deaths tallied as of mid-week had occurred since Aug. 30.
“That’s staggering, because several things have happened,” Pate said. “No. 1, we understand this disease far better today than we did a year ago.” There are more and better treatments for COVID-19 now, better treatment techniques, and there’s an FDA-approved, highly effective vaccine.
“But despite that, these deaths are actually going up,” he said.