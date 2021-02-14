Idaho’s state parks have seen a huge boom in use in the past year as Idahoans sought relief from the pandemic in the outdoors. “We had a record-shattering 7.7 million visitors,” interim state Parks Director Susan Buxton told lawmakers Friday, “about 1.2 million visitors over the previous year.” But the sharp increase in use is taking a toll on park facilities, and everything from septic systems to campsites to trails needs work.
“Our visitors tell us they love our parks,” Buxton told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “but they also ask for more: More parks, more campsites, more recreational opportunities and programs.”
Lawmakers were listening, and within an hour after Buxton’s comments at the joint committee’s budget hearing on the state Department of Parks & Recreation on Friday, the panel voted unanimously in favor of a $3 million supplemental appropriation to make major park upgrades this year.
The $3 million boost to state parks is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, which Little unveiled in his State of the State and budget address to lawmakers at the start of this year’s legislative session. It proposes tapping Idaho’s current big budget surplus to fund an array of infrastructure investments and tax cuts.
Idaho’s state parks operate almost entirely on fees and other revenue; just 7.5% of the roughly $45 million total budget comes from the state general fund.
“The governor’s ‘Building Idaho’s Future’ supplemental will go a long way to help us address many of these maintenance needs that are immediate,” Buxton said. “This department does amazing things with very little.”
“This $3 million will be immediately used,” she said.
