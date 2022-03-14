Sen. Christy Zito, right, speaks out against an execution secrecy bill on Monday, March 14, 2022, during a committee hearing; Sens. Patti Anne Lodge, left, and Abby Lee, center, supported the bill, which passed on a 5-4 vote after dying in the same committee last week in a 4-4 tie. Lodge missed last week's meeting.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate committee chairman revived a bill that would dramatically increase the secrecy surrounding Idaho's execution drugs, bringing the matter back for a second vote on Monday after it failed to pass last week.
With one more member of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee present, the bill passed on a 5-4 vote, going to the full Senate with a “do pass” recommendation. Last Wednesday, the legislation had died on a 4-4 tie vote. The tie-breaking vote was cast by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Huston, who was absent on Wednesday but voted in favor of the secrecy bill on Monday.
The legislation would bar Idaho officials from releasing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, potentially even if they are ordered to do so by the courts. During a hearing last week, the bill drew heavy opposition from criminal defense attorneys, a retired federal judge and various organizations who all argued that capital punishment requires more government transparency, not less.
On Monday, committee chairman Sen. Todd Lakey said he reviewed “Mason's Manual,” the procedural rulebook used by the Legislature, and decided that he could bring the bill back for a second vote when the full committee was present. The Republican from Nampa said the need for a re-vote is urgent, noting that the state was fighting in court to be able to execute two death row inmates in the near future.
But Sen. Melissa Wintrow, a Democrat from Boise, and Sen. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett, both said they were concerned about the precedent that would be set by allowing re-votes on settled matters.
The legislation narrowly passed the full House last month.
