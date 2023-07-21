A panel established to recommend names for Gov. Brad Little’s appointment of the state public defender is accepting applications for the new position.

The new position is the result of property tax relief legislation Little signed in 2022, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Little signed House Bill 735a in 2022, which reduced county property taxes by the annual amount counties spent on public defense and transferred the ongoing cost of providing indigent public defense to the state.


Load comments