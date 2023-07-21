...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 Saturday and up to 105 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Idaho panel accepting applications for new state public defender position...
A panel established to recommend names for Gov. Brad Little’s appointment of the state public defender is accepting applications for the new position.
The new position is the result of property tax relief legislation Little signed in 2022, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Little signed House Bill 735a in 2022, which reduced county property taxes by the annual amount counties spent on public defense and transferred the ongoing cost of providing indigent public defense to the state.
To carry out the transition from a county system to a state system of public defense begun by the 2022 property tax bill, the Legislature enacted House Bill 236 this year, creating the Office of the State Public Defender.