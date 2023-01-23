People hold a sign that reads "No Nukes," calling for the U.S. to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the Idaho capitol steps on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Sunday, Jan. 22 marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.
Julie Hoefnagels speaks about the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons while David Margolin and other Snake River Alliance members look on at an event Friday. Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.
People carry strings of the flags of countries that have signed the 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons following an event marking the second anniversary of the treaty on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.
People hold a sign that reads "No Nukes," calling for the U.S. to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons at the Idaho capitol steps on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Sunday, Jan. 22 marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.
Erin Banks Rusby / Idaho Press
Julie Hoefnagels speaks about the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons while David Margolin and other Snake River Alliance members look on at an event Friday. Sunday, Jan. 22, marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.
Erin Banks Rusby / Idaho Press
People carry strings of the flags of countries that have signed the 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons following an event marking the second anniversary of the treaty on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 marks the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect.
A group of red jumpsuit and hard-hat clad people strode up the Idaho State Capitol steps, carrying a string of country flags, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
The flags represent all of the countries that have signed on to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a 2021 agreement developed by 130 countries in an effort to meet their commitment to ending the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Sunday, Jan. 22, marked the second anniversary of the treaty going into effect, and members of nonprofit Snake River Alliance and the public gathered to mark the event on Friday at the capitol.
Notably, none of the countries with nuclear weapons, including the United States, have signed on to treaty, nor have any NATO states, David Margolin, a member of the Snake River Alliance, said at Friday’s event.
The Snake River Alliance is advocating for the public to learn more about the risk of nuclear war, and to call for the United States to sign the treaty.