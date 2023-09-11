Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise in this Jan. 17, 2023, file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The state of Idaho must pay more than $319,000 to an innocent man who was wrongfully incarcerated for five years and nine months, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brown writes.

The funding is made possible through the Wrongful Conviction Act, which the Legislature passed in 2021. Compensation only goes to people who were incarcerated and later are found factually innocent.


Load comments