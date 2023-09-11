The state of Idaho must pay more than $319,000 to an innocent man who was wrongfully incarcerated for five years and nine months, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brown writes.
The funding is made possible through the Wrongful Conviction Act, which the Legislature passed in 2021. Compensation only goes to people who were incarcerated and later are found factually innocent.
Joseph LaCroix was wrongfully convicted on Oct. 3, 2017, in Bonneville County of failing to register as a sex offender, a felony crime. On March 8 the District Court found LaCroix innocent, vacated his conviction, and dismissed the case.
On Tuesday, Fourth Judicial District Judge Peter Barton granted LaCroix his certificate of innocence.
Barton wrote that pursuant to Idaho code, LaCroix is entitled to $319,297.74 under the Wrongful Conviction Act. He’s also entitled to $3,298 in reasonable attorney fees. Additionally, the Idaho Department of Correction shall determine within its discretion what reentry services it could provide to LaCroix for up to 30 days of transitional housing.
Seventh Judicial District Judge Michael Whyte wrote in an order to vacate the conviction on March 24 that while LaCroix was convicted as a juvenile in Oregon of third degree sodomy, he should never have been required to register on Idaho’s adult sex offender registry when he moved to Idaho.
Under the Wrongful Conviction Act, LaCroix is entitled to $62,000 for each year of actual imprisonment, including time imprisoned before he was convicted, according to a letter from the Deputy AG Brian Church on Thursday. The law also states LaCroix is entitled to at least $25,000 for each year on parole. Compensation under the Wrongful Conviction Act is calculated on a daily, pro rata basis.