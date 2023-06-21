The supporters of a proposed ballot initiative designed to eliminate Idaho’s closed party primary elections and create a new type of general election are moving forward despite a negative legal review by Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes.
If it qualifies for the November 2024 ballot and is then approved by a majority of Idaho voters, the initiative would do two main things.
It would replace Idaho’s closed primary elections with open primary elections that any voter could participate in, regardless of party affiliation. The new primary election would also be open to political candidates regardless of party affiliation. All candidates would run against each other in the primary election, and the four candidates who receive the most votes would advance to the general election.
The initiative would change Idaho’s general elections by creating an instant runoff, or ranked choice, voting system. Under the instant runoff, voters would vote for their first choice of candidate and also be able to rank the other three candidates in their order of preference. If no candidate wins a majority of the votes initially, an automatic process of elimination would begin based on the ranked choices voters marked on their original ballots: the last-place candidate is eliminated and their votes are transferred to the second-choice candidate on each of those ballots, until one candidate emerges as the winner by claiming a majority of the original and transferred votes.
On Thursday, supporters with the group Idahoans for Open Primaries submitted the final draft of the initiative to the state for the attorney general to give it a ballot title. That is the last major step remaining before supporters of the initiative could begin their signature drive to attempt to qualify the open primary initiative for the 2024 general election.
