Idaho is on track to roll up a historic budget surplus of well over half a billion dollars, even as the coronavirus pandemic rages and the state’s economy weathers everything from job losses to business closures due to the pandemic. "If this holds, it would be the largest surplus in state history," Gov. Brad Little said at a news conference Friday at the state Capitol. However, he didn't announce any change in the budget cuts he's already ordered this year in anticipation of COVID-19-related shortfalls.
“I took steps to rein in government spending so that we could be prepared for the worst,” the governor said. "We are optimistic but cautiously optimistic. We will continue to track revenue and be conservative until we see what happens in the fall and winter months."
