Idaho officials issue statements on passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Here are statements issued by top Idaho officials over the past two days on the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday:
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo:
“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart leader on the issues and causes important to her. While I did not agree with some of her opinions on matters of legal doctrine, I respect her courage to hold steadfast to her beliefs. Prior to her service on the Supreme Court, her work with Idaho-based attorney Allen Derr helped overturn laws allowing discrimination on the basis of sex. She fought a hard fight against cancer, and her legacy will continue for many more generations. At this time of grief and sadness, I offer my condolences and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones.”
U.S. Sen Jim Risch:
"Vicki’s and my thoughts and prayers go out to Justice Ginsberg’s family. I did not know her well but I admired her commitment to public service and intellect, though I disagreed with her politically. I did, however, know her friend Justice Scalia well, and one day, while fishing with him in Idaho, we had occasion to talk about his friendship with Justice Ginsberg, given his profound opposite view on almost all issues. He said plainly that they were friends because they treated each other with dignity, respect, and kindness. All of us could build a lasting memorial to these two remarkable people by abandoning the hate, animosity, and vitriol so prevalent in politics today, and turn instead to treating everyone with dignity, respect, and kindness, making the world a better place."
2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson on Twitter on Saturday:
“Kathy and I join a mourning nation with the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She leaves a legacy of countless accomplishments and will be remembered for her relentless support for women’s equality. There is no doubt she was an icon in our justice system. I appreciate that she could disagree with her colleagues and yet still respect them, forming lasting friendships, like the one she and the late Justice Scalia shared. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time.
Gov. Brad Little on Twitter on Friday:
Teresa and I send our sympathy to the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In addition to her historic role on the Supreme Court, as an attorney she advanced women’s rights by successfully partnering with Boise attorney Allen Derr in an Idaho case before the U.S. Supreme Court which overturned laws which discriminated on the basis of sex.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Twitter on Friday:
“Tonight we lost a trailblazer who dedicated her life to protecting our rights and the promise of this nation. My heart is heavy, as are many, with the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She fought for so many of us and her spirit lives on in those whose lives were better for it. Peace to her family and loved ones.”