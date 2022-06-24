With the big, though expected, news this morning that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the nation, Idaho officials from both parties are weighing. Idaho is one of 13 states with a "trigger law" on the books; Idaho's will ban all abortions 30 days after today's decision, making them a felony, except to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest that are documented with a police report provided to the doctor.
Here are the full statements I've received; I'll continue to update this post as I receive more.
GOV. BRAD LITTLE: "I join many in Idaho and across the country today in welcoming the high court's long awaited decision upholding state sovereignty and protecting preborn lives. The decision provides clarity around landmark cases at the center of passionate debate in our country for nearly five decades. This is now clear – the ‘right’ to an abortion was a judicial creation. Abortion is not a right expressed in the U.S. Constitution, and abortion will be entrusted to the states and their people to regulate. Idaho has been at the forefront of enacting new laws to protect preborn babies. The pro-life bill I signed into law in 2020 will go into effect later this summer. Today's decision is the culmination of pro-life efforts to defend the defenseless – preborn babies who deserve protection. It also is affirmation of states' rights, a fundamental aspect of our American government. However, we fully acknowledge this monumental moment in our country's history means we must confront what know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead. We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies. Families, churches, charities, and local and state government must stand ready to lift them up and help them and their families with access to adoption services, healthcare, financial and food assistance, counseling and treatment, and family planning. We are being called to support women and our fellow community members in extraordinary new ways, and I'm confident Idahoans are ready to meet this responsibility with love and compassion."
REP. LAUREN NECOCHEA, HOUSE ASSISTANT MINORITY LEADER and IDAHO DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR: "I never expected to see such a grave rollback of our rights in the 21st Century. I am shocked that young Americans just lost rights that their parents were guaranteed and for which their grandparents fought. Today’s decision overturns 50 years of established reproductive freedoms and starts the clock on a terrifying countdown here in Idaho. In 30 short days, a trigger law banning safe and legal abortions will go into effect, stripping away Idahoans’ reproductive rights. This law is especially cruel because it only applies to those who don’t have the resources to find a way around it. People with means will be able to flee the state to receive abortion care, while Idahoans facing low wages, including a disproportionate share of people of color, will face involuntary pregnancy. Roe v. Wade protected our state from the most extreme positions of its Republican lawmakers. Idahoans are losing this protection just as the Republican supermajority is becoming increasingly radicalized. The Idaho Republican Party platform seeks to completely eliminate access to abortion care, even in the tragic cases of rape and incest. We have seen Republican legislators bring bills that would put patients on trial for murder if they receive abortions. We must brace for more extreme measures to follow this ban. Taking away the right to a safe and legal abortion is only the beginning. Access to different types of birth control and in vitro fertilization are now at risk as well as other freedoms based on our right to privacy. Idahoans can no longer rely on the courts to protect their rights. The only way we can win back our reproductive rights is by electing Democrats across the state. Idaho Democrats will continue to fight for the reproductive rights and freedoms of all Idahoans for as long as it takes. We stand with the majority of Idahoans who believe people should have access to all of the reproductive health care options available, including abortion."
SEN JIM RISCH: “Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided in 1973, resulting in the deaths of millions of unborn babies over nearly half a century. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court took a major step to right that wrong, ruling that the U.S. Constitution does not provide for a right to an abortion. The Court’s decision recognizes that states have an interest in protecting life at all stages of development by giving Americans the power to decide this matter at the state-level through their elected representatives. The most basic right we as humans have is the right to life. I have immense empathy for any expecting mother in difficult circumstances. As the greatest country in the history of human civilization, we should support those mothers to the best of our ability.”
SEN. MIKE CRAPO: “My strong commitment to supporting measures that protect the rights of the unborn remains unchanged. I believe abortion is wrong and should be limited to cases where the mother’s life is in imminent danger. The Court’s decision upholds my belief that states should have the ability to protect the right to life.”
IDAHO HOUSE AND SENATE DEMOCRATS: "Today is a dark day in the history of our country. The Supreme Court has struck down Roe vs. Wade, meaning millions of women have lost their constitutionally protected right to abortion access. Women in Idaho are among those who have lost this fundamental right. The misguided decision will not end abortions. One in four women will have an abortion in their lifetime and today’s decision is unlikely to alter that. Instead, it takes away access to safe abortion care from millions of American women. The ending of constitutional protections for abortion rights harms in particular low-income women who do not have the resources to flee their home state in search of safe abortion care. 'The Supreme Court just made millions of women second-class citizens,' said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. 'In reversing 50 years of precedent, the Court has eviscerated the fundamental Constitutional right to privacy, opening the door to big government to police the intimate details of our personal lives. Unfortunately, Idaho’s GOP politicians have proven themselves eager to flex this power - in recent years pushing to tell Idahoans what medical care they can seek, who they can love and marry, what books their kids can read and more, and have already taken steps to force women through pregnancy and childbirth against their will as soon as Roe is overturned. Idahoans can count on Idaho Democrats to continue fighting to keep government out of their private lives, and the more seats we win, the more freedom we can deliver.' Deaths from unsafe abortions have declined dramatically since Roe v. Wade was decided and expanded access to safe, legal abortion. Studies show states with the most Draconian laws against safe and legal abortion are also the states where women suffer from lower levels of education and higher levels of poverty. States with more abortion restrictions also have higher rates of maternal and infant mortality. Idaho is one of those states. The Idaho Legislature has passed two trigger laws that outlaw access to abortion care while doing nothing to improve health care access or outcomes or to reduce the need for abortion. Within a few weeks, safe and legal abortion will no longer be available in this state. 'Today’s decision will have especially dangerous consequences for the women and girls living in states like Idaho,' Senator Mellissa Wintrow said. 'The only thing standing between them and forced pregnancy and birth - even in the case of rape and incest - was the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade. Now that’s gone.' Looking forward, state lawmakers have proposed and introduced legislation that would bring criminal penalties against women who seek an abortion. They will certainly bring similar bills in the next legislative session. Idaho Democrats respect and understand that individuals may have personally held religious beliefs. But those religious beliefs should not be imposed on their fellow citizens. Idaho Democrats will zealously fight for fundamental constitutional rights and protections from governmental overreach such as this. 'The government has no business interfering in a personal medical decision between a woman and her doctor,' Rep. James Ruchti said. 'No business. That’s not how we do things in Idaho.'"
IDAHO ACADEMY OF FAMILY PHYSICIANS: "The U.S. Supreme Court recently announced a decision that overturns nearly five decades of abortion rights protections. In the face of this change, the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) is committed to supporting patient care, health care access, and the integrity of the patient-physician relationship. IAFP is deeply concerned about how the recent decision of the US Supreme Court could limit an individual’s ability to make their own reproductive health decisions in consultation with their medical provider. To improve the health of patients, families, and communities, everyone must have access to the full range of health care services. Physician members of the IAFP approach reproductive health from a variety of perspectives. The IAFP respects the diverse views and values of our members and their patients. After surveying our members, it is the majority opinion that IAFP members support access to abortion care as it has been allowed in Idaho since the passage of Roe v. Wade. The IAFP supports the evidence-based practice of medicine and opposes policies that criminalize the patient-physician relationship and inhibit the delivery of safe and timely comprehensive care. Health care decisions should be made by patients in consultation with a trusted physician who is able to offer all information necessary to ensure informed consent. The IAFP strongly opposes any external interference in this process as it conflicts with the fundamental medical principle of patient autonomy and infringes upon the patient-physician relationship. The IAFP supports and advocates for health equity. Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive health services will lead to unsafe abortions and unsafe pregnancies which will disproportionately affect people of color, low-income individuals, rural residents, and other vulnerable populations. The IAFP is distressed about the impact of the recent Supreme Court decision on Idahoans and has formed a Reproductive Health Committee of IAFP members. The Reproductive Health Committee will serve to review evidence-based practices, educate IAFP members on reproductive health topics, and advocate for reproductive health access in Idaho. The IAFP Reproductive Health Committee is currently involved in:
• Requesting increased efforts to provide sex education by the state of Idaho.
• Advocating for enhanced access to contraceptives for Idahoans to prevent unplanned pregnancies.
• Developing and distributing educational resources for our members and their patients experiencing unplanned pregnancies.
• Supporting access to the full range of reproductive health services for all patients of reproductive age, including abortion.
The IAFP also advocates for healthcare for pregnant patients, young children, more resources, and support for working parents such as preschool education and daycare options and good adoption services and foster care programs."
TOM LUNA, Idaho Republican Party chair, in party statement: "Today we celebrate 50 years of incredible effort to reverse a flawed 1973 ruling from an activist Supreme Court that violated states’ rights guaranteed by the 10th amendment. That power is now rightfully returned to the states. Chairman Tom Luna said, 'Today's historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade reaffirms the principle that all life is a precious gift from God and confirms the inalienable rights to LIFE, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.' The Idaho Republican Party unequivocally stands for life, and we commend Governor Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, our state legislature, and Republican leaders in Idaho for fighting to defend the right to life."