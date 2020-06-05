Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Here's a news item from the Associated Press:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho governor Brad Little on Thursday announced a plan for people to receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work.

The Republican governor says the incentive is intended to help get the Idaho economy going again. Part-time workers would receive $750.

The state’s unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5% with more than 100,000 unemployed. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and there are signs the economy is turning around.

The money for the payments is coming from $100 million of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money.

State officials estimate it will only last long enough to cover about 70,000 workers, but it could be supplemented with other federal money.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments