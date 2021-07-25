We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Mary Lou Galushko gives Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, the first COVID-19 vaccination at the nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. A focus on the elderly at the start of the nation’s vaccination campaign helped protect nursing homes that were ravaged at the height of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, but they are far from in the clear. New outbreaks, often traced to infected staff members, are still occurring in long-term care centers across the country, causing continued havoc for visitation policies.
Slightly more than half of Idaho nursing home workers are fully vaccinated, according to federal data released this week. Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel writes that the latest update from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says 54% of nursing home staff in Idaho are fully vaccinated, compared to 57% nationwide.
About 82% of nursing home residents in Idaho are fully vaccinated, while 80% of residents are vaccinated nationally, the data shows. Data from mid-June showed that 47.5% of staff and 82.6% of residents were vaccinated, but it was incomplete.
he Gem State's rates fall in line with Idaho's adult full vaccination rate — 49%. And they mark progress within an industry plagued by staff shortages and low vaccine uptake. But despite the gains, vaccination rates in only around 5% of Idaho nursing homes met federally set goals of 75%, according to AARP Idaho. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story online here, or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.