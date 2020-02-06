FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will need another supplemental agreement involving spent nuclear fuel so the lab can continue its mission past 2035. Mark Peters on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research.