Idaho H&W headquarters

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare headquarters in Boise.

 File

On a totally different topic, Idaho now has had five reported cases of monkeypox, and all five were reported in July in the Central District Health region, which includes Ada County. An earlier report of a case in the Southwest District Health region, which includes Canyon County, turned out to be a “false positive” caused by a lab error, Southwest District Health announced today that it has no reported cases of monkeypox at this point.

Testing for the disease was temporarily suspended on Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare reported, “while the laboratory conducted a full-scale investigation that identified the source of the error and established remedies to ensure that it will not happen again.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

