On a totally different topic, Idaho now has had five reported cases of monkeypox, and all five were reported in July in the Central District Health region, which includes Ada County. An earlier report of a case in the Southwest District Health region, which includes Canyon County, turned out to be a “false positive” caused by a lab error, Southwest District Health announced today that it has no reported cases of monkeypox at this point.
Testing for the disease was temporarily suspended on Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare reported, “while the laboratory conducted a full-scale investigation that identified the source of the error and established remedies to ensure that it will not happen again.”
“Testing for monkeypox has resumed at the Bureau of Laboratories and is also available through several commercial laboratories,” the department said.
Monkeypox is a viral disease related to smallpox, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which causes pus-filled lesions on the skin along with fever, pain, chills and exhaustion. It is endemic to Africa and is spread through close physical contact.
Greg Stahl, Idaho Health and Welfare spokesman, said all five reported cases in Idaho were within Central District Health’s jurisdiction, which includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
Idaho has received 500 doses of vaccine for monkeypox, Stahl said, and on Monday ordered another 560 doses. “At this time, Idaho has sufficient vaccine for post-exposure prophylaxis and is planning pre-exposure prophylaxis for individuals at high risk of severe illness and high risk of exposure,” he said.
You can read my full story in Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.