Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, addressed the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho this morning on “how Idaho is different and why Idaho might be weathering the storm a little bit differently than other states.” He noted that Idaho anticipated big drops in state general fund tax revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Little sought to pull only some of the “levers” available to him to deal with that. He ruled out tax increases, Adams said. Instead, he focused on spending cuts, imposed through holdbacks; and utilizing both federal aid and rainy-day funds.
“We’re sitting at just over $600 million in our rainy-day funds,” Adams said, which ranks in the top 10 states nationally. However, the administration calculated that the funds would need to be “metered out” over three to four years to help handle the impacts of the pandemic-related downturn on state revenues, rather than spent all at once. So that was built into the plan, along with use of federal aid, including Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid.
“Our approach was getting as much of this out to the economy as possible,” Adams said, including through small business grants, along with an array of other allocations approved by the governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.
But Idaho’s revenue hasn’t fallen as much as anticipated, Adams said. Part of that has been due to decreased costs in state government, as the pandemic curbed expenditures for agency expenses like travel, caused declines in law enforcement costs including a drop in prison inmate numbers, and prompted the federal government to increase its matching rate for Medicaid, saving Idaho’s state general fund about $60 million.
“In each and every month this fiscal year we have exceeded our income tax withholding forecasts,” Adams said. Next week, he said, November’s numbers will be released for state general fund collections. “We’ll certainly encourage you to be sitting down when you see those,” he said. “You’re going to see really robust income tax withholding in the month of November just as we’ve seen up until this point.”
“So collectively, the revenue forecast rebounding and then us being in a position where our actual collections are exceeding those forecasts, we’re now in a surplus position again,” he said. “And there’s been considerable news about Idaho being in a surplus position,” with a projected $587 million surplus expected to be rolled up by the end of the current fiscal year. “When you add in November it’ll be over $600 million. That’ll be the largest surplus in state history. So again, it’s been a very unique year.”
Adams said for various reasons, major portions of that projected surplus are likely just one-time, rather than ongoing funds that the state could count on each year. Things like federal stimulus checks prompted Idahoans to spend more, boosting state sales tax revenues, he said. “I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect that will continue.” He also noted that federal unemployment boosts impacted the state’s economy, but at this point, those are expiring.
Given all that, Adams said, Little is approaching budgeting for the coming year with “a double dose of caution.”
Among the reasons for that, he said: “It’s pretty clear that cases in the pandemic are not going in the direction that we hoped they would go,” and Gov. Little has noted the close connection between health and the economy. “If we can’t get these cases under control,” Adams said, “we will have a real impact.” It could be similar to what state economists forecast for this year early on, he said, especially if more businesses close and more people lose their jobs.
“Even though we are sitting on a surplus this year, again, that’s based on a forecast,” Adams said. “We still have a long runway ahead of us, and the two biggest revenue months ahead of us are April and June. Those cards still aren’t on the table.”
Adams said factors prompting caution include the prospect of covering costs that Idaho now is covering with federal coronavirus aid funds, such as testing, contact tracing, and costs at the state’s veterans homes. “These weren’t costs we anticipated last year,” he said. The state faces substantial budget impacts for its annual conformity with federal tax law changes, he said, likely around $92 million spread over two years; and some forecasts show state costs for Medicaid expansion over the next two years could be as high as $66 million more than initially anticipated. More people than anticipated have enrolled in the program and utilized their benefits as they’ve lost jobs and health coverage during the pandemic. “There was quite a bit of exuberance in the early days that offsets to other state programs would fully cover the cost of expansion. It appears that that’s not the case in this forecast,” Adams said.
On the other side of the ledger, he noted, the Legislature two years ago authorized the collection of sales taxes on online purchases, but instead of routing those sales taxes through the usual distribution formula to the state general fund and local governments, has been collecting them, unspent, in a “tax relief fund.” That fund now contains $125 million, “and it will continue to grow,” Adams said. “I think in November, it’s projected to grow another $11 million, give or take, on the preliminary numbers. So you’ll see this continue to grow. How could that be used? How could that be used to help with some of the impacts that we’re seeing to Idahoans?”
“That’s a preview of some of the questions we’re asking as we finalize this budget,” Adams concluded. Little is crafting his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year now, and will present it to lawmakers when they convene their annual legislative session on Jan. 11. The governor will address the Associated Taxpayers conference at noon today.