Risch, National Guard

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch posted this photo to his Twitter account Monday, with the message, “Tonight, I met with 400+ members of the @IDNationalGuard. These men and women represent the very best of what our state has to offer, and their commitment to protecting lives and preserving peace during this difficult time is humbling.” Over 400 members of the Idaho National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C., late last week to help protect property and monuments amid protests and riots. They guardsmen will return to Idaho Wednesday.