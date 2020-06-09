The 400 members of the Idaho National Guard who were sent to the nation’s capital will be returning to Idaho later this week and then will spend 14 days self-isolating as a precaution against COVID-19 infection, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Gov. Brad Little OK’d sending Idaho guards to Washington, D.C., on June 4 to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property, according to previous reporting in the Idaho Press.
National Guard members from other states had also been dispatched. And then on Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal of National Guard from the capital.
Idaho National Guard personnel traveled via military aircraft and reported to D.C. this past weekend, to backstop the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, a public affairs officer for the Idaho National Guard. They are scheduled to return home Wednesday.
Borders said the Idaho National Guard knew it would be a short trip to D.C., and Wednesday was the previously planned date of departure.
The Idaho National Guard was deputized by Washington law enforcement, according to Borders, but their duties would not bring them into “face-to-face contact with protesters.” He said Idaho National Guardsmen were sent to Anacostia Park, the National Mall and other public spaces in the capital, but were not carrying weapons or wearing body armor and helmets.
