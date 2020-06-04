The Idaho National Guard is sending roughly 400 personnel to Washington, D.C., at the request of the National Guard Bureau to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property, the Idaho National Guard announced Thursday.
National Guard troops from a number of states have been sent to Washington, D.C., to help after nights of violence that led to fires being set, windows shattered, store shelves emptied and dozens of police officers injured, The Associated Press reports. The unrest is in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, which has sparked protests and riots across the country condemning police brutality against black Americans.
