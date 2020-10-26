Here's a link to my full story at idahopress.com on Gov. Brad Little's announcement today that with surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, Idaho will move back to Stage 3 of its reopening plan.
During the course of his press conference today, the governor was asked whether his new public health order would impact Boise State football. He answered with a flip remark: "Well, it'd be better than it was Saturday night, because it'd be 25% capacity." BSU allowed no fans in the stadium during its first game on Saturday. However, the governor also noted that "in Ada county, the way this works, if they have more stringent regulations, that’s what covers." Ada County already is in a modified Stage 3 under an order from Central District Health.
Marissa Morrison Hyer, Little's press secretary, said, "I don’t believe it would change anything with the BSU games." She added, "The public health districts and cities can put more restrictions in, but not less."
Brandon Atkins of Central District Health said, "Boise State has even tightened down those restrictions even further."
Prior to the governor's new Stage 3 public health order, which takes effect tonight at midnight, the entire state except for Ada County was in Stage 4 of the reopening plan, which placed no restrictions on capacity for large-venue events, as long as social distancing could be maintained. The current CDH order for Ada County states, "Large venue gatherings (concert venues, sporting venues, parades, festivals, etc.) are hereby prohibited."