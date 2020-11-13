Here’s a link to my full story at idahopress.com on Gov. Brad Little’s announcement today that he’s mobilizing the Idaho National Guard to aid in the state’s coronavirus response, and moving the state back to Stage 2 of reopening as COVID-19 cases swell across the state, straining hospitals and sickening and killing Idahoans. “I believe it is a crisis situation,” the governor said, calling the current pandemic “an unprecedented and dangerous time in our state’s history.”
The new public health order takes effect at midnight tonight, and prohibits all gatherings of 10 or more people. Religious or political gatherings are exempted, and no businesses or schools are required to close; instead, they must observe precautions including spacing, as under the previous modified Stage 3 order.
Little didn’t issue a statewide mask mandate, but urged Idahoans to wear masks to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and decried those defying the local mask orders that already cover roughly half of the state’s population.
“Law enforcement cannot be everywhere all the time,” he said. “That is why I maintain this comes down to personal responsibility. Please, wear a mask whenever you’re around another person who is not in your household, so we can protect lives, preserve health care access for all of us, and continue our economic rebound.”
“We have to make the case for how critical it is,” the governor said, after calling on a young Boise mother who was hospitalized for COVID-19 as she gave birth and the respiratory therapist who treated her to share their stories. “Alarmingly, our hospitals are telling us it is only a matter of weeks at the current rate of spread before they must start rationing care. … This is unacceptable, and more must be done.”