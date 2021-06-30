President Joe Biden met with eight western governors today to announce federal responses being planned for the wildfire season ahead, but Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte weren’t invited. Now, Little and Gianforte have released a letter to Biden saying it’s “critical to engage governors fully” in advance of the coming fire season. “While our states were not invited to participate in your meeting today, our states possess extensive experience and expertise in fighting wildfires, preventing them, and managing our forests,” the two governors wrote.
The president and cabinet members met virtually with the governors of Oregon, California, New Mexico, Colorado and Nevada, who are Democrats, along with the Republican governors of Wyoming and Utah. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told The Spokesman-Review on Friday that the GOP governors of Idaho, Montana and Arizona were not scheduled to attend, but wouldn't say whether or not they were invited.
Asked earlier today why Little and Gianforte were not invited, White House officials didn't provide an explanation, The Spokesman-Review reported, and said only that Biden was "looking forward to meeting with governors of several of the states impacted by wildfires — as well as private sector partners — who will bring a range of perspectives to best inform the discussion about federal-state partnerships on addressing wildfires and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts."
“We just know there were eight governors who were invited, and Idaho and Montana weren’t either one of them,” Emily Callihan, Little’s communications director, said today.
The Northwest is currently in the grip of a record heat wave, and all states in the West face fire season concerns ranging from drought to high temperatures to abnormally dry conditions. In southern Idaho, drought conditions have become so extreme that the state Department of Water Resources has ordered 140 farmers in the district south of Bellevue and north of Highway 20 to stop pumping groundwater for irrigation starting tomorrow. The move came to protect senior water rights for those with older surface water rights.
The order, effective July 1 through the end of summer, applies to all consumptive groundwater rights, including “agricultural, commercial, industrial and municipal uses” in district. Silver Creek-area hay farmer Larry Schoen, a former Blaine County commissioner, told the Idaho Mountain Express, “Every user in this basin recognizes that without irrigation, you can’t farm. Everybody understands the pain that’s involved.” IDWR Director Gary Spackman made the decision to issue the order after a six-day hearing.
Callihan said if Little had been invited to the president’s fire season meeting, he would have participated. She pointed to the state’s initiatives on Shared Stewardship and use of Good Neighbor Authority to reduce wildfire risk, and its establishment of rangeland and forest land fire protection districts to speed initial response to wildfires as areas where Idaho has examples that could help other states.
Idaho also is home to the National Interagency Fire Center, which coordinates response to wildfires across an array of federal agencies and throughout the country; it’s located in Boise.
During the meeting, which also included Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden announced plans to temporarily raise pay for federal firefighters to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour, the Denver Post reported. He also announced new initiatives to extend seasonal hiring; add "surge capacity" by training and equipping additional personnel; and add fire detection resources. “The threat of Western wildfires this year is as severe as it’s ever been,” the president said.
Here is the full text of the letter to the president from the two governors:
June 30, 2021
The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
President of the United States
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
Dear President Biden:
As our nation’s western states confront an already severe wildfire season, each western governor faces challenges unique to his or her state and brings to bear unique experiences. No state in what it faces and how it responds is like another.
While we are encouraged to learn you will meet with eight western governors to discuss the federal government’s response to wildfires, we were disappointed to learn not all western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table.
It is critical to engage governors fully and directly to have a productive discussion about how the federal government can improve its wildfire response and prevention efforts.
While our states were not invited to participate in your meeting today, our states possess extensive experience and expertise in fighting wildfires, preventing them, and managing our forests. State agencies, working in partnership with the federal government, are on the cutting edge of wildfire response strategies and creative, collaborative forest management practices. Careful investment in and successful implementation of initiatives of the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship are two examples.
Federal agencies frequently benefit from working closely with state agencies at the local level, and we need the same teamwork to happen at the national level.
We can achieve the best outcomes for the people we serve when the federal government works with states to develop and execute proactive plans that ensure we promptly respond to fires that put communities at risk. We should apply this operating principle regardless of whether a fire starts on private, state, or federal land.
As the summer continues, our states will work diligently to extinguish wildfires as quickly and prudently as possible to prevent the loss of life and property while continuing to address the land management practices that set the stage for the health of our landscape. We will continue to work toward effective, active land management, and we hope you will join us.
While western states will spend the coming months fighting wildfires alongside federal partners on the ground, it is critical we have a federal partner in the White House who is willing to do what needs to be done year-round to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The federal government must work with states to actively and meaningfully manage our lands to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
The benefits of active land management are clear: healthier forests, communities and lands safer from the risk of severe wildfires, improved wildlife habitat, more recreational opportunities, and more good-paying jobs.
Please know our states stand ready to help other states and the federal government as we confront wildfire season.
We urge you to commit that our federal partners, regardless of whether they are based in our communities or based in an agency in Washington, D.C., will be active, responsive partners to improve wildfire response, wildfire preparedness, and meaningful forest management.
Sincerely,
Brad Little, Governor of Idaho
Greg Gianforte, Governor of Montana