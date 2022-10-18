IMA
At its first in-person conference in three years at Sun Valley Resort last week, the Idaho Medical Association passed several resolutions supporting reproductive health care amid Idaho’s abortion bans, writes reporter Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio.

“What we heard this weekend over and over is that, currently, because of Idaho’s laws, patients are not able to get the care that they need for pregnancy complications,” said IMA CEO Susie Keller.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

