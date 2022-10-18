At its first in-person conference in three years at Sun Valley Resort last week, the Idaho Medical Association passed several resolutions supporting reproductive health care amid Idaho’s abortion bans, writes reporter Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio.
“What we heard this weekend over and over is that, currently, because of Idaho’s laws, patients are not able to get the care that they need for pregnancy complications,” said IMA CEO Susie Keller.
Idaho’s near-total abortion ban went into effect on Aug. 25. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill paused part of the law, allowing abortions to continue in urgent situations in hospital emergency rooms.
IMA, representing almost 4,000 physicians around the state, passed several resolutions related to reproductive health and tabled a few more, for now. The resolutions, drafted by doctors, inform IMA’s advocacy efforts.
“I’ve been with the IMA for 15 years and this is the first time I’ve seen this many resolutions on the same topic,” Keller said.
She said about 1% of Idaho providers did elective abortions before the Dobbs decision this spring. But since Idaho’s abortion laws have gone into effect, about a third of Idaho’s physicians are impacted by the law – whether they’re OBGYNs, family physicians or emergency room doctors.