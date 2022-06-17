The 21-year-old Genesee man who was arrested with a white supremacist group in Coeur d’Alene over the weekend is a cadet in the Idaho National Guard, writes reporter Bill Spence of the Lewiston Tribune.
Winston Durham was one of 31 Patriot Front members arrested Saturday on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. He was released on a $300 bond the next day.
Authorities allege that the group planned to disrupt an LGBTQ pride event at a downtown park. They had baseball bats, riot shields and other equipment that, according to Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White, indicated some clear “ill-intent.”
Idaho National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Borders said Durham enlisted in the Guard in February 2019.
“His position is somewhat unique,” Borders said. “He was also enrolled in Washington State University’s ROTC program, so basically he’s still on training status. At this point, he’s considered a cadet, not a guardsman or an officer.”
Durham is assigned to a field artillery unit. Were he to successfully complete the ROTC program, Borders said, he would become a National Guard officer.
Saturday’s arrest, however, may have ended that career path before it began. You can read Spence's full story here at lmtribune.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.