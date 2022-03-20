The administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management has warned the heads of the Idaho Legislature’s budget committee that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office will run out of money before the end of the budget year if she does not reduce expenses, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
In an email sent Thursday to Sen. Jeff Agenbroad and Rep. Rick Youngblood, both R-Nampa, Idaho Division of Financial Management administrator Aex Adams warned of the potential shortfall for McGeachin’s office. Youngblood and Agenbroad are co-chairmen of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the powerful legislative committee that meets daily to set the state’s approximately $4.5 billion general fund budget.
“I wanted to bring this to your attention, as this may create some issues with the (fiscal year 2023) budget if actions aren’t taken to close the shortfall. I don’t want you to be surprised,” Adams wrote in the email, which was obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun and is embedded at the bottom of this article. Idaho runs on a fiscal year calendar that goes from July 1 to June 30.
Boise State Public Radio first reported on McGeachin’s projected shortfall on Thursday.
McGeachin is running for governor this year — the chief executive of the state and a position that is responsible for proposing a state budget. McGeachin is challenging incumbent Gov. Brad Little and a field of six other Republicans in the May 17 GOP primary. The winner advances to the Nov. 8 general election.
Adams sent Agenbroad and Youngblood a copy of an email that the Idaho Division of Financial Management’s deputy administrator David Fulkerson sent warning McGeachin to make immediate budget cutbacks to ensure her budget balances by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Fulkerson warned McGeachin on Wednesday that she faces a projected shortfall of $15,373. Even if both of McGeachin’s staff members were laid off at the end of the month, McGeachin would still face a shortfall of about $6,073.
“Even if both staff members cease to work after March 30, the maximum savings would be about $9,300, which would still not make up the deficit,” Fulkerson wrote in the email, which the Sun obtained.
“Again, I would like to stress the urgency of making immediate cutbacks in an effort to bring the FY 2022 budget back into compliance with the appropriation by the end of the fiscal year,” Fulkerson added.
McGeachin’s chief of staff, Jordan Watters, responded to the Idaho Division of Financial Management via email on Thursday afternoon.
“The office of Lt. Governor is still scrutinizing the budget to identify where there can be savings,” Watters wrote in the email, which the Sun obtained. “Would you be available next week to meet with the Lt. Governor to discuss?”
You can read Corbin's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.