The Idaho Lottery had its biggest sales year ever in fiscal year 2022, the year directly after the Legislature initially voted to jettison its most popular game, Powerball, then later relented.
The lottery reported more than $376.3 million in sales, topping the $300 million mark for the second time ever. As a result, it also turned over a record dividend to the state this week — $73 million to benefit Idaho public schools and state buildings.
“This is all made possible with funds from the Idaho Lottery, not state or local taxes,” said Lottery Director Jeff Anderson.
Powerball alone generated $30.2 million in sales in the past year; since Idaho joined the multi-state game in 1992, it’s pulled in roughly $921 million in total sales in Idaho. Of this year’s $73 million dividend, roughly 20% was from Powerball alone.
But in 2021, Idaho lawmakers on the House State Affairs Committee balked at legislation to authorize Idaho to continue to participate in Powerball, because the multi-state game was planning to expand to additional countries, including Australia and England. Led by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, lawmakers expressed fears that Idaho could indirectly be supporting policies they disliked, like gun control in Australia. This year's Legislature approved a narrower expansion bill.