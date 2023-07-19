Gov. Brad Little, center, smiles as he is presented a ceremonial check from Idaho Lottery Director Jeffrey R. Anderson, at right, during a lottery dividend presentation Tuesday at Emmett Middle School.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Emmett Independent School District Superintendent Craig Woods and Gov. Brad Little pose with one of the ceremonial checks presented during a lottery dividend presentation Tuesday at Emmett Middle School.
The Idaho Lottery commemorated its record-breaking 34th anniversary Tuesday by returning its single largest dividend to the people of Idaho, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
“This is for the people of Idaho,” Jeffrey R. Anderson, Idaho Lottery director, said at Emmett Middle School. “We are making a difference in the classroom, and more importantly, in the hearts and minds of educators and children.”
The lottery reported more than $422 million in sales, topping the $300 million mark for the third time ever. As a result, it also turned over a record dividend to the state this week. On Tuesday, the Idaho Lottery Commission presented Gov. Brad Little with an $82 million check — a 12.3% increase over last year’s dividend, which was $73 million.
