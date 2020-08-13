Idaho's long-term care facilities are facing massive shortages in labor, putting some near the brink of closure, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The Idaho Health Care Association estimates that Idaho’s elder care facilities need at least 1,500 caregivers, 750 nurses and 500 other support staff. “People don’t realize how desperate the need is for labor in Idaho’s long-term care facilities," said Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association, said in a statement Thursday.
Some facilities are unable to find enough nurses, others can’t find enough caregivers and some are desperate for housekeepers or kitchen staff, Vande Merwe said.
