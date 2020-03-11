Capitol mirror image

A reflection of the Idaho Capitol.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Here's a news item from the Associated Press:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho motorists will have three additional years before having to replace a vehicle's physical license plates.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law legislation extending from seven to 10 years how long the metal license plates are valid.

Currently, plates must be replaced after seven years regardless of their condition. The cost to replace the physical plates on a passenger vehicle is $7.50.

Officials say the change will result in a drop of 285,000 plates produced in the first year and a drop of 125,000 plates produced annually after that.

Officials say there are about 1.8 million licensed vehicles in Idaho.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

