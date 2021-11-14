The Idaho Legislature has never done anything like this before. On Monday, lawmakers plan to reconvene their regular session, which started back in January and as of May, already ranked as the longest in state history.
Officially, Monday will be the 309th legislative day of this year’s session. Typically, Idaho’s part-time, citizen Legislature meets for two to three months starting in January, then calls it quits for the year.
GOP leaders want to pass new legislation responding to the Biden Administration’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine requirements, over which the state already is involved in two multi-state lawsuits. A federal court already has enjoined the administration’s proposed OSHA rule requiring vaccines or weekly testing by employers with 100 or more employees, and that litigation is ongoing.
“I think it’s important to let people know that we will fight against the Biden mandates,” said Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “We think it ought to be an employer-employee matter.”
Said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, “This issue will end up in the United States Supreme Court, and the quicker it gets there and the quicker it gets decided, the better.”
So why reconvene the Legislature on that? “Idaho needs to be positioned for its fair share in that effort,” Bedke said. “There’s a desire of the Legislature to be granted intervenor status. … It’s going to take some groundwork that we hope to do on Monday.”
That means the Legislature could tap taxpayer funds to hire its own outside attorneys, in addition to the Idaho Attorney General’s legal work that’s already under way in the case. That’s what lawmakers did on defending the restrictive anti-initiative law they passed last spring, SB 1110, an unsuccessful effort that ended up costing the state not only $196,117 for the Legislature’s private lawyers’ fees, but also $151,866 in legal fees and costs for the winning side, which the court ordered the state to pay.
To allow that to happen on the vaccine issue, GOP lawmakers are crafting legislation to set up a $2 million legal fund, tapping state taxpayers’ dollars. “It is just to be doing everything we can as a legislative branch,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the Senate Finance Committee vice-chair who’s been working on the bill. “I believe we have the support to get it through both bodies.”