During the 2021 session, the Idaho Legislature increased its own funding by some of the highest levels of any state government agency while rejecting millions of dollars in federal stimulus money and grants, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
Total Idaho general fund appropriations for the 2022 budget year are growing by 4% compared to last year, according to general fund comparison of the fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 budgets by the Division of Financial Management. At the same time, funding for the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate is increasing by 26% through SB 1033 alone, due to an increase in interim committees and a special session. And that's not counting another $4 million in taxpayer funds the Legislature funneled into its Legislative Legal Defense Fund.
Legislators rejected $46 million in federal grants and stimulus funds, including federal funding already approved for Idaho that would have benefited schools and early childhood programs.
You can read Corbin's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.