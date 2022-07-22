Rotunda dome

The central rotunda of the Idaho state Capitol, where a giant state flag hangs during the legislative session.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho lawmakers and officials are asking the state supreme court to lift its stay on the implementation of a Texas-style abortion ban shortly before justices take up a case to overturn the law, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson. In court documents, attorneys for state lawmakers said continuing to block the law from taking effect is “indefensible” in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last month.

The arguments are among legal briefs filed in advance of an Aug. 3 Idaho Supreme Court hearing that will focus on three key points in two separate lawsuits over abortion in Idaho. Both lawsuits were filed by Planned Parenthood. The first challenges SB 1309, the Texas-style law the court has put on hold while the lawsuit is pending and which allows relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue doctors for minimum $20,000 damages. The second challenges Idaho’s “trigger law,” which will make all abortion a felony in Idaho, with just three narrow exceptions, starting in late August, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. That second lawsuit claims the trigger law violates the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments