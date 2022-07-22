Idaho lawmakers and officials are asking the state supreme court to lift its stay on the implementation of a Texas-style abortion ban shortly before justices take up a case to overturn the law, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson. In court documents, attorneys for state lawmakers said continuing to block the law from taking effect is “indefensible” in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last month.
The arguments are among legal briefs filed in advance of an Aug. 3 Idaho Supreme Court hearing that will focus on three key points in two separate lawsuits over abortion in Idaho. Both lawsuits were filed by Planned Parenthood. The first challenges SB 1309, the Texas-style law the court has put on hold while the lawsuit is pending and which allows relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks gestation to sue doctors for minimum $20,000 damages. The second challenges Idaho’s “trigger law,” which will make all abortion a felony in Idaho, with just three narrow exceptions, starting in late August, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. That second lawsuit claims the trigger law violates the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act.
The three key questions the court wants explored:
• Should the court put both laws on hold while the two cases are pending?
• Should the two cases be consolidated into a single one?
• Should either or both of the cases be transferred down to the district court level for trial before being taken up by the high court?
All sides in the two cases were given until July 20 to submit written arguments on those points in advance of the Aug. 3 court proceeding. Dawson's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.
