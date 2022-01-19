Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin carries a large binder after her budget hearing before the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, during which she faced questions over her request for taxpayers to cover legal fees for her loss in a public records lawsuit.
Legislative budget writers from both major political parties grilled Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Wednesday over her supplemental budget request to cover legal fees from a court case she lost after failing to release public records, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
McGeachin focused almost exclusively on the issue during her budget presentation, talking at length about how she blamed the Idaho Attorney General's office for her court loss.
McGeachin also disclosed Wednesday that she has received invoices for her legal bills from a private attorney in Sandpoint she hired to defend her, but said her office is still "auditing" them; she hasn't released them.
"It was suggested that perhaps that expense might come out of the office of the Attorney General," McGeachin told JFAC. "I did meet with the Attorney General and asked, but he was not agreeable to that request."
Legislators serving on JFAC did not make any decisions or recommendations about her supplemental budget request Wednesday. Instead, two committee members requested additional documentation from McGeachin, saying they needed it before they could make a decision on her request.