Members of the Idaho Legislature’s Legislative Council discuss preparations for the 2023 legislative session on Nov. 10 2022 at the Idaho State Capitol.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislative leaders are bracing for challenges that come with record turnover, as 39 first-time state legislators will take their seats when the 2023 session gavels in Jan. 9 at the Idaho State Capitol, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

There will be 11 first-time members in the Idaho Senate and 28 rookies in the Idaho House of Representatives, Legislative Services Office Director Terri Kondeff said. That means, out of 105 total seats in the Idaho Legislature, more than one-third of Idaho’s entire legislative body will have never served there before.


