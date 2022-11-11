Idaho legislative leaders are bracing for challenges that come with record turnover, as 39 first-time state legislators will take their seats when the 2023 session gavels in Jan. 9 at the Idaho State Capitol, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
There will be 11 first-time members in the Idaho Senate and 28 rookies in the Idaho House of Representatives, Legislative Services Office Director Terri Kondeff said. That means, out of 105 total seats in the Idaho Legislature, more than one-third of Idaho’s entire legislative body will have never served there before.
There are other changes, too.
When including legislators who previously served in the Idaho Legislature but were not serving in 2022, and legislators switching from one chamber to another, turnover grows to 51 people — 20 new faces in the Idaho Senate and 31 in the Idaho House.
“I believe that is probably unprecedented turnover,” outgoing Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said Thursday during a meeting of legislative leaders. “I think that will present some challenges to whoever is here.”
Why so many new faces?
Several factors collided to produce record turnover in the Legislature: The 2021 redistricting process; a series of retirements following the 2022 session; the ouster of 19 incumbent Republicans during the May primary elections; and two more incumbent losses in the Nov. 8 general election.
On top of the outsized freshman class, there will be significant changes to legislative leadership ranks and committee chairmanships. House Republicans will elect a new speaker, because Bedke was elected lieutenant governor this week and is leaving the Idaho Legislature. The process of finding Bedke’s replacement is likely to set off a series of leadership changes downstream that may result in a new House majority leader or caucus chair as well.
Democrats also have minority party leadership vacancies to fill, including the departure of outgoing Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and House Minority Caucus Chair Sally Toone, D-Gooding, both of whom did not seek re-election.
On top of that, legislators must fill several key committee spots left vacant by retirements and elections. That list includes new House and Senate Health and Welfare committee chairs, a new chair of the Senate Education Committee, a new chair of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee and at least 12 of the 20 members of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that sets each element of the state budget every year.
Bedke and other members of the Legislative Council — a group of Republican and Democratic legislative leaders that oversees management responsibilities for the Idaho Legislature — began preparing for the transition during a meeting Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.