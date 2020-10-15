Just three of the nine candidates for Idaho State House districts 20 and 21 made an appearance at Tuesday’s online Idaho Press and Meridian Chamber of Commerce forum. While numbers were lacking, the candidates who did appear made their pitches for why voters should back them, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones.
District 20B Republican incumbent James Holtzclaw, District 21A Democratic challenger Donald Williamson and District 20A Democratic challenger Pat Soulliere appeared in a Facebook Live forum where growth and taxes made up a lion’s share of the conversation. You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.