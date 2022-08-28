Idaho leads the U.S. with the number of current active wildfires in the National Interagency Fire Center’s database, which has recorded more than 121,000 acres that have been burned from fires across the state, writes Post Register reporter Jakob Thorington. The largest wildfire in Idaho is the human-caused Moose Fire, which has burned over 96,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire started on July 17 and is about 38% contained; the estimated containment date is Oct. 31.
The second-largest fire in the state is located near Cascade, which is about 80 miles north of Boise. The Four Corners Fire, which was believed to be caused by lightning, has been burning for nearly two weeks, and is just 18% contained. There have been times in recent weeks when air quality in the Treasure Valley has been adversely affected because of wildfire smoke that has moved south. Smoke is also readily apparent to those driving on Highway 55 to and from McCall.
In total, the National Interagency Fire Center has listed 13 wildfires currently in Idaho, Thorington reports. Montana has the second-highest number of current fires in the U.S. at nine, burning nearly 19,000 acres. You can read Thorington’s full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s print edition of the Idaho Press; it’s on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.