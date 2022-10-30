School construction

Construction continues on a cafeteria project at Meridian Middle School on Friday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children.

Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.


