The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children.
Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
But some familiar with the issue think it is time to add another tool to the toolbox of education funding: charging impact fees to new developments.
In Kuna, Superintendent Wendy Johnson estimates it would cost $26 million to build a new, 600-student elementary school. Even being able to collect $3 million in impact fees would help offset that cost, she said.
Many municipalities already collect and use such fees to fund entities such as law enforcement, wastewater, and transportation infrastructure. But because public school facilities are not listed as being eligible for impact fees in Idaho state law, lawmakers would need to amend the law.
