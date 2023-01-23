Amid pleas for help to counter the effects of inflation and rising costs of living, Idaho lawmakers are faced with determining how much to raise state employee compensation.
Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee members heard testimony on Jan. 18 from agency directors and received hundreds of written comments from employees as they gear up to decide what to recommend to the state’s budget writers. The CEC committee is scheduled to meet again 3 p.m. Wednesday.
State government is Idaho’s largest employer, with around 16,500 employees, according to a presentation from Lori Wolff, Idaho Division of Human Resources administrator.
The state’s HR department and the governor’s budget recommend a 4% merit increase for most of the state’s employees and a 10% raise for law enforcement. This recommendation considers lower revenues due to tax cuts, fund diversions from the September 2022 special session, and a predicted mild recession, according to Alex Adams, Division of Financial Management administrator.
The state had a nearly 22% turnover rate in 2022, Wolff said, and a 12% vacancy rate, which accounts for around 2,500 unfilled positions.
A call for comment from employees returned 221 responses, said Christine Otto, Legislative Services Office budget analyst.
Of those, 39% fell into a category called “grateful, but,” Otto told committee members. These comments reflected gratitude for last year’s investments as well as the opportunity to work for the state and a strong desire to continue to do so. However, they followed this grateful sentiment by naming continuing or worsening problems they’ve experienced.