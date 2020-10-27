Idaho state legislators would see their annual pay rise 1.5% from the current $18,415 a year to $18,691 next year, under a plan approved by a citizen panel on Tuesday, and they’d get another small boost to $18,875 the following year.
The raises, set by the Citizens Committee on Legislative Compensation, take effect unless lawmakers reject them.
“I think it helps to err on the side of being conservative on this, given this pandemic,” said Reed Larsen of Pocatello, chairman of the committee. Member Bruce Newcomb of Boise, former speaker of the House, agreed. “There are so many unknowns right now as far as COVID is concerned and where the economy’s going to go before this is all over with,” he said.
House Speaker Scott Bedke didn’t make a specific request for raises. He instead told the panel he’d recommend that lawmakers get the same pay boost as state employees; those raises are generally merit-based and are proposed each year by the governor and approved for funding by lawmakers. “I’m assuming it will be 3%,” Bedke said.
Panel member Dennis Johnson of Boise said, “I’m generally not seeing 3% increases right now that are being proposed in the private sector.” He also noted that Social Security will have just over a 1% cost of living increase for the coming year.
“I agree it needs to be conservative,” he said.
This year, lawmakers approved 2% merit-based raises for state agency employees, but those were put on hold when Gov. Brad Little imposed a 5% budget holdback at the start of the fiscal year July 1. He’s recently indicated that the Legislature could consider reinstating those employee raises when it convenes in January.
Bedke did request another change from the citizen panel regarding legislative compensation, this one tied to the possibility that lawmakers may have to take an extended recess during their regular session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee agreed to allow the Legislature to suspend or modify the requirement to pay daily per diem payments to members, which range from $71 to $139 per day during sessions depending on where the members are from, if there's a recess of more than 3 days.