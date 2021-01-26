Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, has introduced legislation to add the words "sexual orientation" and "gender discrimination" into Idaho's Human Rights Act, marking the 15th lawmakers have attempted to make this amendment, writes KTVB reporter Joey Prechtl. SB 1030, a personal bill introduced by Wintrow along with 16 co-sponsors, has been assigned to the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Past efforts haven't made it out of committee. But Prechtl reports that lawmakers are hopeful this year may be different, given President Joe Biden signed two different executive orders pertaining to sexual orientation and identity: one last week that would allow transgender women to compete in women's sports, and one Monday morning that reverses a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.
"There is a group of us that believe in these amendments to the (Idaho) Human Rights Act," Wintrow said. "We believe that folks should have the same protections based in law." Prechtl's full story is online here at ktvb.com.