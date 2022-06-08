With home values soaring, homeowners are taking on an increasing share of the total property tax burden, reports Idaho Press news partner KTVB, prompting renewed attention to the currently capped homeowner's exemption.
Most recently, Canyon County residential property owners paid 75% of all Canyon County property taxes. In 2016, residential property footed 64% of the same bill. "In my career, this is a pretty substantial tax burden shifted toward the residential sector," said Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender.
Had lawmakers not capped the exemption in 2016, repealing a law that previously tied the maximum exemption to the cost of housing in Idaho, the maximum homeowner's exemption this year would be $174,229, nearly $50,000 more than the current $125,000 cap.
For this reason, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, is trying to bring back an indexed exemption cap. "We have an unfair burden as homeowners paying property taxes," Skaug said.
He offered a piece of draft legislation in the 2021 Legislative Session to index the exemption. The draft allowed homeowners to exempt 55% of their property's value.
The draft never made it out of committee despite earning 41 house co-sponsors from both ends of the political aisle.
"The chairman, for his own reasons and philosophy, didn't want to hear the bill. So, it was not heard," Rep. Skaug said. "This is one way that we can help solve people's bank accounts and help them out a lot. We need to pass it - and soon."