...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above
5000 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Rep. Heather Scott speaks on the House floor in this Nov. 15, 2021, file photo. Scott introduced legislation Tuesday that would make it a crime to make a false report to Child Protective Services.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow for criminal penalties against those who make false reports or allegations of child abuse to Child Protective Services.
Currently, parents can file civil lawsuits against those who make knowingly false reports to CPS against them.
Under Scott’s proposal, which she presented to the House, Rules & Administration Committee, prosecutors may pursue misdemeanor charges against those who falsely report child abuse or do so “with malice.”
Read my full story online here or find it on the front page of the Idaho Press.