Monte Neil Stewart of Las Vegas, representing the Idaho State Legislature, speaks to the Supreme Court regarding proceedings for two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws on Wednesday in Boise. The lawsuits affect the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers.
Justice Robyn M. Brody asks for clarification as representatives from counsel make their cases for procedures in two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws: the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
All five Idaho Supreme Court justices were engaged and actively questioning the parties as they heard arguments Wednesday on three procedural questions involving two lawsuits over Idaho’s far-reaching anti-abortion laws, including whether either or both should be stayed, preventing them from taking effect while they’re challenged in court.
Justice Robyn Brody called the two challenged statutes, which overlap and in some areas supersede each other, “a bit of a maze.”
She told Nevada attorney Monte Neil Stewart, who argued on behalf of the Idaho Legislature in favor of allowing both laws to take effect immediately, “A lot has changed in the last 90 days, and continues to change, and it’s very challenging for all of us to sort through.”
At one point, Justice Greg Moeller and New York attorney Alan Schoenfeld, who argued on behalf of Planned Parenthood, had an exchange in which each told the other they “respectfully” disagreed over whether factual issues about medical practice needed to be explored in the cases.
Justice Colleen Zahn told Deputy Idaho Attorney General Megan Larrondo, “None of us are medical providers,” as Larrondo sought to counter Schoenfeld’s arguments that the state’s “trigger” law, which is set to take effect Aug. 25, is unconstitutionally vague, in part because of would allow abortions to “prevent the death” of the mother, while not defining how imminent or likely death must be in those cases.
“That just has to be determined by the physician in his good-faith medical judgment,” Larrondo responded. “There is enough here for a physician to know broad strokes what is prohibited.”
At the conclusion of the hour-long arguments, Chief Justice Richard Bevan said, “This matter is under consideration by the court … and we will render a decision accordingly.” The court is expected to issue its decision in writing; no time frame was specified.