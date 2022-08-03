Abortion Hearing POOL photo

Monte Neil Stewart of Las Vegas, representing the Idaho State Legislature, speaks to the Supreme Court regarding proceedings for two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws on Wednesday in Boise. The lawsuits affect the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers.

All five Idaho Supreme Court justices were engaged and actively questioning the parties as they heard arguments Wednesday on three procedural questions involving two lawsuits over Idaho’s far-reaching anti-abortion laws, including whether either or both should be stayed, preventing them from taking effect while they’re challenged in court.

Justice Robyn M. Brody asks for clarification as representatives from counsel make their cases for procedures in two lawsuits pertaining to Idaho abortion laws: the state trigger law and the law allowing people to sue abortion providers at the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Justice Robyn Brody called the two challenged statutes, which overlap and in some areas supersede each other, “a bit of a maze.”

