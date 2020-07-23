Ada County courthouse generic

Ada County courthouse

 Idaho Press/file

A 4th District Court judge on Monday ruled that Idaho families facing evictions have a right to a jury trial, and struck down the portion of the law barring that right as unconstitutional, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed in early June by Idaho Legal Aid Services. In that lawsuit, the nonprofit law firm asked the court to rule Idaho Code section 6-311A unconstitutional. That code states a judge should determine the outcome of eviction proceedings without a jury trial; the Idaho Legislature made that change to the law in 1996. Idaho Legal Aid Services argued that violates a person’s right to a jury trial.

You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

