A 4th District Court judge on Monday ruled that Idaho families facing evictions have a right to a jury trial, and struck down the portion of the law barring that right as unconstitutional, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed in early June by Idaho Legal Aid Services. In that lawsuit, the nonprofit law firm asked the court to rule Idaho Code section 6-311A unconstitutional. That code states a judge should determine the outcome of eviction proceedings without a jury trial; the Idaho Legislature made that change to the law in 1996. Idaho Legal Aid Services argued that violates a person’s right to a jury trial.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.