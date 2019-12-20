Idaho’s November unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November for the 5th consecutive month, the Idaho Department of Labor announced today. The figure has been at or under 3% now for two full years. Nationally, unemployment dropped one-tenth of a point to 3.5 percent in November.
Ada County’s unemployment rate in November was even lower at 2.6%; Canyon County was at 3.3%.
Elsewhere in the state, Kootenai County in North Idaho matched Canyon County at 3.3%; Bonneville County in eastern Idaho was at 2.4%; Twin Falls, 3.0%; and Lewis County, in north-central Idaho, at 5.6%. The highest rate in the state was Adams County at 6.8%, followed by Clearwater at 6.1%. Lowest was Oneida County at 1.8%.