What I Wish You Knew event (copy)

Tyler Norris, center, moderates a panel of teens as they talk about the pressures and mental health challenges they face during an event called “What I Wish You Knew” in Nampa on Sept. 28.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened a mental health crisis among America’s young people, a small group of states quietly withdrew from the nation’s largest public effort to track concerning behaviors in high school students, writes Kaiser Health News reporter Daniel Chang.

Colorado, Florida, and Idaho will not participate in a key part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’sYouth Risk Behavior surveys that reach more than 80,000 students. Over the past 30 years, the state-level surveys, conducted anonymously during each odd-numbered year, have helped elucidate the mental health stressors and safety risks for high school students.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments