The Idaho Human Rights Commission has issued this statement on last night's "threatening and intimidating" protests at public health officials' homes and the vandalism with swastikas of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, noting that both occurred just two days before International Human Rights Day, which the commission will mark tomorrow:
"The Idaho Human Rights Commission strongly denounces the uncivil and threatening behavior against public officials and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. Protesting in a manner that degrades, threatens, and intimidates anyone abuses the constitutional right to free speech. We condemn ongoing, reprehensible, and abusive acts against public officials and their families and the posting of Nazi symbols at the Anne Frank Memorial. The Idaho Human Rights Commission stands against such acts of hate and in support of civil and human rights for all Idahoans, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, ability, sex, or age."
Benjamin Earwicker, director of the state commission, said the statement is "a formal statement by the commission," whose members were very concerned. "Tomorrow is International Human Rights Day, so I think the timing is interesting there, to have this vandalism and the threatening protests just two days before," Earwicker said. "From our perspective looking at celebrating International Human Rights Day tomorrow, it's disappointing to say the least."
Among the events tomorrow to mark the occasion will be a live-streamed donor celebration and breakfast event hosted by the Human Rights Education Institute in North Idaho; and a national virtual event for human rights agencies hosted by the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies featuring a talk by the Rev. James Lawson, a prominent civil rights leader and university professor; Idaho's commission will participate.
The Idaho Human Rights Commission is a nine-member commission created by state law and appointed by the governor, charged with protecting Idahoans from illegal discrimination. It investigates complaints from Idahoans of unlawful discrimination in employment, housing, education or public accommodations. The current commission chair is Brian Scigliano; the vice-chair is Estella Zamora.