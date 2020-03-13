The Idaho House and Senate went into full political battle mode Friday over property tax relief, with the Senate introducing two of its own bills on to raise the homeowner’s exemption and the “circuit breaker” tax break for needy Idahoans a day after killing the House-passed property tax freeze bill, and the House retaliating by hijacking an obscure Senate bill and amending it into a measure that would raise the homeowner’s exemption, but also cut $32 million a year from county and other local government budgets. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press; it’ll be on the front page.
Idaho House, Senate battle over property taxes; link to my full story
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.