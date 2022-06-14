Toward the end of the 2022 legislative session in March, after one of the only sick days she ever took in her 10 years at the Idaho Legislature, Carrie Maulin rasped and coughed her way through reading the full text of multi-page bills — an exercise that is normally unnecessary but can be forced by an objection from legislators, according to the rules. And Maulin is someone who always follows the rules, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Maulin has been chief clerk of the Idaho House of Representatives since 2016 and worked as the journal clerk of the House before that. At the end of this month, she will end her tenure to take a job with the National Conference of State Legislatures as director of legislative staff services. Her replacement will be another new face among many in the 2023 legislative session, with at least 19 new legislators slated to replace incumbents who lost their primaries in May.
The chief clerk works full time during the legislative session at the beginning of the year, and part time for the remainder of the year. According to the job description, the clerk is responsible for advising the speaker of the House and other House members on how the body is meant to conduct itself according to the Idaho Constitution, House rules and other parliamentary procedures. One of the qualifications is the ability to “work under extreme pressure” and to effectively communicate with legislators, public officials and the general public.
That pressure is often felt during floor sessions, like when a member forces a bill reading. Maulin said her job is not to react to it and become the story, but just to do her job.
“I say this often and I mean it that when we’re up there working, we’re just pieces of furniture. The story isn’t about us, it’s not about what we do,” she said. “If we do our job right, nobody ever knows what we do, because we’re there just to make sure that the Legislature functions on time.”